5th Circ. Revives ADT's Arbitration Bid In Privacy Suit

By Katie Buehler (November 10, 2021, 6:44 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday revived ADT LLC's bid in Texas federal court to arbitrate a proposed class action accusing a former employee of using home security cameras to spy on customers, finding the district court has jurisdiction to hear and rule on the issue. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit found a Northern District of Texas judge in January wrongly dismissed Florida-based ADT's bid to arbitrate claims brought by Texas residents after finding the lawsuit lacked diversity jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor mistakenly considered the former technician — a Texas resident not named as...

