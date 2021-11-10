11th Circ. Told PREP Act Preempts COVID Death Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (November 10, 2021, 8:33 PM EST) -- A nursing home has urged the Eleventh Circuit to reverse a Florida federal judge's order remanding to state court a suit accusing it of causing a resident's coronavirus death, saying the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act preempts the medical negligence claims. GVDB Operations LLC, doing business as Grand Villa of Delray East, filed a brief Tuesday asking the federal appeals court to reverse U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas' decision to remand to state court a suit accusing it of failing to take proper protective measures — including the provision of personal protective equipment — to prevent the spread...

