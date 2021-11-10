EU Google Shopping Order Reinforces Self-Preferencing Fight

By Bryan Koenig (November 10, 2021, 9:44 PM EST) -- European Union antitrust enforcers scored their first court victory on Wednesday in the fight against what they call anti-competitive practices by major technology companies, providing momentum for global efforts to stop Google and potentially its peers from using their dominance over tech platforms to keep competitors at bay. The European Union's General Court ruling almost entirely upheld the European Commission's 2017 decision to fine Google for its practice of prominently featuring its Google Shopping comparison service in search results while relegating competing services to spots often several pages deep. Competition experts say the ruling's impact goes beyond merely upholding the €2.4 billion ($2.8 billion) fine...

