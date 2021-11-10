CityCoins Launches Crypto Token To Raise Funds For NYC

By Elise Hansen (November 10, 2021, 8:04 PM EST) -- CityCoins, which creates city-specific digital tokens, on Wednesday opened up mining operations for a new, NewYorkCityCoin that can raise funds for city operations. The new crypto asset offers opportunities for city governments and the token's users to earn money. As new NYCCoins are generated or "mined," some rewards are reserved for the municipal government or Mayor's Fund, while the remaining funds go to users that lock up their NYCCoin to earn rewards, according to CityCoins' website. CityCoins announced the launch of NYCCoin on Monday and received a positive response from Mayor-elect Eric Adams. "We're glad to welcome you to the global...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS