Venezuelan Oil Cos. Lose $5.6M Contract Dispute

By Clark Mindock (November 12, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- Subsidiaries of Venezuela's state-owned oil company can't hide behind the political crisis in Caracas to put off judgment over their alleged failure to pay invoices worth $5.6 million six years ago, a Texas federal judge says. U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen granted a summary judgment motion filed by Texas-based Impact Fluid Solutions LP in its suit filed against Bariven SA and PDVSA Services, both of which are subsidiaries of Venezuelan state-owned oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA. Fluid Solutions had claimed in the broader suit that the defendants were stiffing it after receiving shipments of drilling fluids on two occasions...

