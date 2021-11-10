Ex-Water Agency Head Can't Leave Prison Over Virus Worries

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (November 10, 2021, 6:34 PM EST) -- A former New Jersey water agency executive convicted in a $1 million kickback scheme lost her bid to get out of prison early when a federal judge on Wednesday rejected the argument that her weight and high blood pressure heightened her potential risks from exposure to COVID-19. Linda Watkins Brashear, 61, is fully vaccinated, takes hypertension medication and doesn't suffer from "severe" obesity as defined by federal health guidelines, U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton reasoned, denying Brashear's motion for compassionate release under the First Step Act. "This court is sympathetic to defendant's medical concerns regarding possible complications caused by COVID-19,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS