Regulators Scrap Virus-Era Compliance Relief For Servicers

By Jon Hill (November 10, 2021, 9:46 PM EST) -- Federal and state banking regulators on Wednesday said they won't be cutting mortgage servicers any more slack on certain consumer compliance requirements now that companies have had many months to acclimate to the pandemic-era environment. In a joint statement, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other agencies walked back a policy from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that promised residential mortgage servicers wouldn't be held to strict deadlines under Regulation X for reaching out to and dealing with distressed borrowers. The policy, which the agencies adopted in April 2020, was pitched as a way to take some regulatory pressure off...

