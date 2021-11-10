$626M Flint Water Deal OK'd, $202M Atty Fee Addressed Later

By Dave Simpson (November 10, 2021, 11:19 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge gave final approval to a $626 million settlement over the Flint water crisis, rejecting numerous objections to the deal that will provide payments to more than 100,000 people affected by the contaminated water. The bid for $202 million in attorney fees, another element of the deal to which many objected, will be addressed at a future date, U.S. District Judge Judith Levy noted. But Judge Levy greenlighted the other elements of the deal on Wednesday, noting that the number of objectors is "exceedingly small" when compared to the "overwhelming" number of people who haven't objected. She called...

