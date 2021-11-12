Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Google Knocks Out 2 Patents In Ad Tech Fight

By Andrew Karpan (November 12, 2021, 6:39 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has invalidated claims in two online advertising patents that Google challenged because they only automate "conventional activities," but rejected the tech giant's attempt to take down a third patent.

The ruling came Wednesday from U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo, who was taking a look at Google's third effort to dismiss parts of a 2019 patent lawsuit that accused the company of ripping off technology from a San Diego-based startup called Impact Engine Inc. Impact says it developed programming that allows online advertisements to be modified easily without consuming as much bandwidth.

"The creation and distribution of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!