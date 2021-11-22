Semafone Rival Fights Patent Claim Over Card Payment Tech

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 22, 2021, 5:10 PM GMT) -- Payment security company Semafone has sued PCI-PAL for unlawfully using its patented masking technology for processing cardholder payments by telephone — but the rival claims the patent is invalid because the invention is not novel. In its defense to the High Court claim on Nov. 9, which has now been made public, PCI-PAL PLC also denied that it is infringing the Semafone patent at issue through its "Agent Assist" product. The product is marketed as a way for companies to handle phone payments in line with industry standards for data security. "It is denied that Agent Assist is or involves the...

