Real Estate Rumors: Icon Realty, Pacific Life, USPS

By Andrew McIntyre (November 12, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- Icon Realty Capital has landed $10.8 million in financing for a Delray Beach, Florida, project, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The loan from CCHC Fund II, a Florida-based lender, is for a project at 27 S. Swinton Ave. and 104 S.E. First Ave., where Icon Realty plan to build a mix of indoor and outdoor restaurant space, according to the report. Pacific Life Insurance Co. has loaned $69 million to a venture of Drake Real Estate Partners and Hawthorne Residential Partners for a North Carolina mixed-use project, Commercial Observer reported Friday. The loan is for 3806 University Drive in...

