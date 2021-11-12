Sullivan & Cromwell, Dechert Steer $1.2B Hotel Booking Deal

By Emma Whitford (November 12, 2021, 5:55 PM EST) -- Online travel company Booking Holdings Inc. said Friday that it has entered into a $1.2 billion deal to buy hotel room distributor Getaroom from private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners, with guidance from Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Dechert LLP. Dallas, Texas-based Getaroom will join Booking Holdings' Priceline brand, the company said. It will combine with the Priceline Partner Network, which provides technology and customer support, as well as hotel, flight and rental car supply, to travel booking websites such as AAA Travel and HotelPlanner.com. Priceline's new "strategic partnerships" unit will benefit from Getaroom's more than 150 third-party affiliates, Friday's...

