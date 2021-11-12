Insurer Wants Ozy Media Policy Voided Over Impersonation

By Ben Zigterman (November 12, 2021, 1:52 PM EST) -- Clear Blue Specialty Insurance Co. told a California federal judge that its directors and officers policy with Ozy Media should be declared void, arguing that the media company didn't provide accurate financial information on its insurance application. The insurer also said Thursday that Ozy should have disclosed that one of its founders impersonated a YouTube executive in a call seeking investment from Goldman Sachs. If it can't rescind its policy, Clear Blue said it has no duty to defend or indemnify Ozy Media in a lawsuit filed last month by investment company LifeLine Legacy Holdings LLC. LifeLine said in its suit...

