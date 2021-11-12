Businessman Gets 18 Months For Flight That Killed Footballer

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 12, 2021, 4:33 PM GMT) -- The businessman who arranged the flight that killed soccer player Emiliano Sala was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Friday, as a judge said he had recklessly put profit over safety and flagrantly disregarded regulations. Justice David Foxton handed down the prison sentence at Cardiff Crown Court in Wales after David Henderson was found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft. Henderson arranged for Sala, an Argentine soccer player, to fly from Nantes in northwest France to Cardiff City on a January evening in 2019. But the pilot he appointed to fly the plane was not certified by the Civil Aviation...

