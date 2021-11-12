Insurers Say Mallinckrodt Sales Strategy Cost Them $320M

By Rick Archer (November 12, 2021, 7:42 PM EST) -- A pair of insurers seeking antitrust damages from drugmaker Mallinckrodt over the sales of its Acthar gel put their expert witnesses before a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Friday, claiming they overpaid more than $320 million for Acthar over the past year. At the virtual hearing, health insurers Attestor Limited and Humana Inc. continued their quest for a priority claim in Mallinckrodt's Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with their economics expert saying the drugmaker's payments to physicians and its suppression of a possibly cheaper alternative drug caused the companies to pay as much as $382 million extra in Acthar reimbursements since last October....

