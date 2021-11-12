J&J's Win In Opioid Health Insurance Class Action Is Affirmed

By Bill Wichert (November 12, 2021, 4:12 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson and Actavis knocked down class claims over their alleged roles in fueling the opioid epidemic after a New Jersey state appellate panel on Friday said a trial judge properly found that such purported misconduct could not be tied to higher insurance costs. The panel signed off on Superior Court Judge Steven J. Polansky's 2019 ruling tossing plaintiff Matthew Enriquez's complaint alleging the companies' purported misdeeds caused insurers to pay for opioids and addiction treatment and that those costs led to greater insurance expenses for Enriquez and other consumers. The three appellate judges said they affirmed "substantially for the...

