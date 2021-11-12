LG Wins Another Look At Exploding Battery Suit In NJ

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (November 12, 2021, 2:37 PM EST) -- Korean chemical giant LG Chem Ltd. got another chance to fight New Jersey's jurisdiction over a lawsuit seeking to hold the company liable for an exploding vaping device battery, with a state appeals court's ruling Friday that a lower court maintained the claims too hastily. A three-judge Appellate Division panel remanded Isa Abdul-Baatin's complaint back to the Essex County Superior Court, reasoning that the judge who found that LG Chem was subject to New Jersey's jurisdiction — and therefore denied the company's dismissal motion — did so on a record that was "not sufficiently developed." "Without affording jurisdictional discovery or conducting...

