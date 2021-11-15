NJ Hospital Wins Another Look At Late Med Mal Notice

By Bill Wichert (November 15, 2021, 5:14 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court has upended a former patient's bid to sue a hospital and a doctor, finding that a trial judge improperly failed to determine when the clock started ticking for the man to file a tort claim notice before letting him bring a late submission. The appellate panel on Friday overturned Superior Court Judge Jeffrey B. Beacham's order last year permitting Luis Lopez to file a late notice of his medical malpractice claim against University Hospital and Dr. Hosseinali Shahidi over their purported failure to diagnose and treat a lesion on his spine that later required emergency...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS