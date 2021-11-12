Don't Let FAA Ground C-Band Wireless Plan, Biden Aides Told

By Christopher Cole (November 12, 2021, 5:05 PM EST) -- The White House continues to receive pressure from a wireless industry group that says the Federal Aviation Administration's safety concerns regarding use of a swath of airwaves for next-generation mobile services are overblown. The FAA says wireless companies' transmissions under recently won spectrum licenses in the C-band could interfere with critical air safety instruments. Two wireless companies recently delayed plans to integrate the band, covering the 3.7 to 4.2 gigahertz range, into their 5G mobile networks because of the FAA's concerns. But CTIA, a trade group representing wireless carriers, told President Joe Biden's domestic advisers in a Nov. 11 letter that...

