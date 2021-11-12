Tribe's Fight Over Seattle Dam Will Stay In Federal Court

By Victoria McKenzie (November 12, 2021, 5:46 PM EST) -- The Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe's lawsuit against Seattle over the century-old Gorge Dam will stay in federal court, a Washington federal judge has decided. In a Tuesday order denying the tribe's request to remand its case back to state superior court, U.S. District Judge Barbara J. Rothstein said that the tribe's complaint raises a number of federal questions, starting with the claim that the city has been violating the U.S. Constitution's supremacy clause by allowing the dam to block migrating salmon. The Gorge Dam in Newhalem, Washington, is one of three dams comprising the Skagit River Hydroelectric Project, which is owned and...

