DC Circ. Told FCC Exceeds Authority With 5.9 GHz Plan

By Khorri Atkinson (November 12, 2021, 7:15 PM EST) -- A nonprofit data network and a pair of highway safety groups challenging the Federal Communications Commission's decision to repurpose a 5.9 gigahertz spectrum band for both internet and unlicensed use told the D.C. Circuit that it's the U.S. Department of Transportation, not the FCC, which has the exclusive statutory authority to modify licenses for the band. In a 29-page reply brief Wednesday rebutting the FCC's defense, Amateur Radio Emergency Data Network, the Intelligent Transportation Society of America and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials said the commission erroneously shrunk the so-called safety band to make room for wireless...

