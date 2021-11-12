Fed. Circ. Tells Chip Co. To Leave Arbitration To The Arbitrator

By Dani Kass (November 12, 2021, 7:11 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday upheld a California federal judge's ruling that an arbitrator must decide whether a patent dispute between semiconductor companies ROHM USA and MaxPower is arbitrable, rather than the courts. The three-judge panel was unpersuaded by any arguments from ROHM Semiconductor USA LLC that federal courts had the ability to decide whether its patent suit fell under the arbitration clause in a technology license agreement between its parent company and MaxPower Semiconductor Inc. The precedential decision was issued a week after oral arguments. "ROHM USA argues that its TLA with MaxPower lacks clear and unmistakable evidence of an...

