DC Circ. Dumps Truck Trailer Fuel Efficiency Standards

By Clark Mindock (November 12, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- A divided D.C. Circuit on Friday dumped Obama-era greenhouse gas emissions and fuel-economy standards for heavy-duty truck trailers, saying those components aren't self-propelling and therefore can't be regulated as motor vehicles. A three-judge panel, with one judge partially dissenting, rejected the standards after finding that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration didn't have the authority to regulate trailers. The judges said that, since the trailers themselves didn't have engines and weren't self-propelling, they weren't subject to the type of federal regulations that were developed by the Obama administration. "Because trailers are not 'self-propelled,' they are...

