How Immune Are State Agents From Foreign Courts?

By Andrew Stafford QC and Oleg Shaulko (November 16, 2021, 4:41 PM EST) -- The conduct of present or former state officials and diplomats is generally veiled from judicial scrutiny by foreign courts. On those relatively rare occasions upon which a foreign court is required to adjudicate issues, the opinions and judgments that the courts deliver have a lasting significance. Two cases have recently bubbled to the surface in the U.K. — one of which awaits judgment from the U.K. Supreme Court. In each case, the issue involved questions as to the boundary between the exercise of sovereign authority, and commercial or private activity. In September in the case of Surkis v. Porshenko,[1] the English...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS