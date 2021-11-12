US Biz Associations Call On USTR To Modernize WTO

By Jennifer Doherty (November 12, 2021, 4:20 PM EST) -- Nine business associations led by the U.S. Council for International Business have written to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai urging her to push for sweeping changes at the World Trade Organization ahead of its upcoming ministerial conference. Foremost among the action items in the groups' Wednesday letter was the need to reform the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body, the organization's first level of outside arbitration for countries that cannot resolve trade disputes on their own. The U.S. business groups also called to strengthen WTO rules by holding member countries accountable for trade policies that violate their commitments and by developing new regulations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS