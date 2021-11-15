Calif. Hemp Co. Says Broker Misled It On Property's Zoning

By Sarah Jarvis (November 15, 2021, 6:17 PM EST) -- A California hemp company claims a real estate broker and its client falsely billed a property they were leasing as suitable for "all cannabis business types except dispensary" when in fact the property was actually zoned exclusively for retail storefront and cannabis testing activities. Pressure Hemp LLC and Mauricio Jaimerena alleged in a complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday that the lessor Kohles Family LP and its real estate broker Korena Ellis of Rosano Partners Inc. indicated to the plaintiffs that the Los Angeles-area property was suitable for their intended use as a cannabis cultivation, distribution, manufacturing and...

