Philly Jury Awards $9.7M In Med Mal Trial Over Brain Injury

By Matthew Santoni (November 12, 2021, 6:29 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia jury awarded a $9.7 million verdict against Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and one of its neurosurgeons Friday, finding the surgeon had been negligent for using an allegedly defective laser tool on a patient without fully informing him of the risks. Jurors said 42% of the blame lay with Monteris Medical Inc., the maker of the "NeuroBlate Sidefire" probe that broke during a surgery on Michael Brassloff and blasted his brain with pressurized carbon dioxide, but the company had already settled. The remaining percentage was split, 43-15, between Dr. Kevin Judy and the hospital, respectively. "The Brassloffs are gratified by...

