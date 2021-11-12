Horizon Taps Ex-NJ Human Services Commissioner As GC

By Sue Reisinger (November 12, 2021, 4:18 PM EST) -- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey has hired a senior vice president and general counsel who has held senior health care leadership positions in New Jersey's public and private sectors. Jennifer Velez will succeed Linda Willett, who is retiring at the end of 2021 after 12 years with Horizon. Since January, Velez has been chief impact officer at Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization that is trying to reverse the addiction crisis in America. She spent more than five years at RWJBarnabas Health in New Jersey, including as executive vice president for community health, and eight years under two governors...

