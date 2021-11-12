CFPB Accuses Pawnshops Of Gouging Military Families

By Alyssa Aquino (November 12, 2021, 7:32 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued one of the U.S.' largest pawn store operators in Texas federal court, saying Friday that FirstCash Inc. violated the Military Lending Act by issuing service members loans with interest rates that "frequently exceeded" 200%. The agency also claims FirstCash failed to make all required loan disclosures to borrowers and forced them to waive their rights to sue in further violation of the Military Lending Act, which the company is under an eight-year-old administrative order to abide by, the CFPB said. "FirstCash is a repeat offender and cheated military families over and over again," said CFPB...

