Green Groups Push FERC To Scuttle SE Power Market Plan

By Clark Mindock (November 12, 2021, 7:35 PM EST) -- A coalition of green groups on Friday urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to undo its de facto approval of a controversial plan by Southeastern utilities to create a regional electricity market, saying the proposal clearly violates FERC precedent and the Federal Power Act. The coalition of clean energy advocates and environmental groups — including the Sierra Club, Energy Alabama, the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League and others — said the commission's stalemate-induced approval of the market would discriminate against merchant generators and renewable energy developers. The filing starts a 30-day clock after which the groups can bring their complaints to...

