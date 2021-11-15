9th Circ. Greenlights Removal Despite Vacated Conviction

By Jennifer Doherty (November 15, 2021, 5:09 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has upheld a 1996 deportation order against a Mexican man even though his guilty plea for possessing cocaine was vacated, saying the conviction that the order was based on was legally valid when it was issued. A three-judge panel greenlit the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's efforts to reinstate the removal order against Alejandro Lopez Vazquez — who returned to the country, married an American and had two children after being deported — and ruled that the conviction had still been in force when he was removed and that the government had not erred in deporting him in...

