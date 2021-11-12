Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sanofi Beats Whistleblower Suit From Ex-Sales Reps

By Bill Wichert (November 12, 2021, 8:31 PM EST) -- Sanofi Aventis US LLC on Friday defeated a whistleblower lawsuit from two former company sales representatives, as a New Jersey state judge said they failed to show that two executives were aware of their complaints about a co-worker and thus they could not link those activities to their terminations.

Superior Court Judge Thomas M. Moore granted summary judgment to Sanofi-Aventis in dismissing with prejudice a state Conscientious Employee Protection Act suit from Robyn P. Winter and Wendy Schwartz, who have claimed they were fired in retaliation for complaining about then-fellow sales representative Charlie Happel's alleged misconduct.

Winter and Schwartz did not...

