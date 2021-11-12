Ex-Raiders Coach Sues NFL, Commissioner Over Emails

By Zachary Zagger (November 12, 2021, 9:27 PM EST) -- Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, who resigned last month after emails surfaced with him using misogynistic, racist and homophobic language, has hit the National Football League and Commissioner Roger Goodell with a lawsuit alleging the email leak was a "malicious and orchestrated campaign" to destroy his career. The lawsuit filed in Nevada state court Thursday accused the NFL and Goodell of being behind or at least of failing to prevent the leak of the emails that precipitated Gruden's resignation. The emails were turned up in an investigation conducted by prominent sports attorney Beth Wilkinson and her firm Wilkinson Stekloff LLP into workplace...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS