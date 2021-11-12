Trump Ally Bannon Indicted For Defying Jan. 6 Subpoena

By Khorri Atkinson (November 12, 2021, 5:54 PM EST) -- A federal grand jury indicted former top Trump adviser Steve Bannon Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress stemming from his failure to comply with a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon, 67, has been charged with one contempt count for refusing to appear for a deposition and another for failing to produce documents to the House panel, the U.S. Department of Justice said. An arraignment date has not yet been set in D.C. federal court. The indictment came three weeks after the House voted 229-202 on a resolution,...

