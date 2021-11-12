O'Melveny-Led Blockchain Game Platform Forte Lands $725M

By McCord Pagan (November 12, 2021, 7:16 PM EST) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP-led Forte, which provides a blockchain-based platform for game publishers, said Friday it closed on $725 million for its Series B funding round that included Sea Capital and Kora Management. San Francisco-based Forte said in a statement the funding will be used to expand its products and services, and to continue bringing in new games and content publishers. A number of game and media publishers also invested in the round, such as Animoca Brands, Warner Music Group and Playstudios, it said. "We believe we are at the forefront of a new technological wave, and blockchain gaming will be...

