DOJ Orders IHS Markit Divestitures For $44B Merger With S&P

By J. Edward Moreno (November 12, 2021, 8:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday that it will require S&P Global Inc. to let go of three of IHS Markit Ltd.'s price reporting units to avoid antitrust issues stemming from the companies' proposed $44 billion merger. The segments to be divested — oil price information services; coal, metals, and mining; and PetrochemWire, all current subsidiaries of IHS — will be sold to Dow Jones. Additionally, OPIS must end a 20-year-old noncompete agreement with GasBuddy, which sells pricing data to OPIS. The DOJ filed a complaint in Washington, D.C., federal court Friday, seeking to block the proposed merger and to...

