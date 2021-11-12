'Britney Is A Free Woman' As Judge Ends Conservatorship

By Lauren Berg (November 12, 2021, 9:34 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles judge freed Britney Spears on Friday from the conservatorship led by her father that has controlled her life and finances since 2008, an arrangement the pop icon called "abusive," the singer's attorney said in a statement to reporters. Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny ordered during a hearing in her downtown Los Angeles courtroom that Spears' 13-year conservatorship be terminated, effective immediately. After the hearing, Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart of Greenberg Traurig LLP, said it was a "monumental day" for his client, telling reporters outside the courthouse that he is proud of the singer's courage, poise and power, according...

