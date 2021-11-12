Illumina's DNA Patent Dispute With BGI Gets Calif. Jury

By Dorothy Atkins (November 12, 2021, 9:33 PM EST) -- A California federal judge empaneled a nine-member jury Friday that will decide Illumina's allegations that Shenzhen-based BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. infringed five DNA sequencing patents after excusing some potential jurors for hardships or for their potential biases against Chinese companies. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick swore in the jury after spending a morning in voir dire, questioning jurors about their opinions about Chinese companies and whether they believe they can be impartial in the intellectual property dispute over the groundbreaking technology used to help inform expectant mothers and cancer patients. The hotly contested lawsuit heads to trial more than two...

