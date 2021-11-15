Ill. Court OKs Telecom Co.'s $15M Contract Win Over Tech Co.

By Lauraann Wood (November 15, 2021, 6:06 PM EST) -- CyberPower USA can't escape paying a $15 million judgment for failing to indemnify Arris Group Ltd. after the telecommunications company settled a lawsuit over faulty battery packs CyberPower sold to its predecessor, an Illinois appellate court said Friday. A trial judge correctly handed Arris summary judgment in its lawsuit because the sale agreement for CyberPower's battery backup units contained "sweeping" language stating that the company would indemnify Arris' predecessor Motorola against third-party claims "arising from" or "connected with" its acts or omissions, a three-judge panel said. "'Arising from' and 'connected with' are very broad terms," the panel said. The panel also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS