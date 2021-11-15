11th Circ. Told To Keep Judge In Lin Wood Psych Exam Suit

By Jack Karp (November 15, 2021, 1:52 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit shouldn't remove a federal judge who spiked prominent conservative attorney L. Lin Wood's challenge to a request that he take a mental health exam, the State Bar of Georgia has told the appeals court, and the case should not be revived. U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr. was right not to recuse himself from hearing Wood's suit against the bar despite having already presided over other lawsuits Wood filed challenging the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, attorneys for the state bar said in a brief Friday. "Information that a judge learns in his capacity as a...

