Ryanair Fights EU Approval Of €150M State Aid To Lufthansa

By Silvia Martelli (November 15, 2021, 4:54 PM GMT) -- Ryanair asked the European Union's top court to overturn a decision that Austria did not violate competition rules when it gave €150 million ($177.5 million) in COVID-19 state aid to a Lufthansa unit. The low-cost carrier said in its appeal at the European Court of Justice that the General Court "erred in law" when rejecting Ryanair's claim that in 2020 the European Commission should not have approved €150 million in state aid Austria gave to Austrian Airlines to help it recover from the pandemic, according to a notice published in the bloc's official journal Monday. The lower court "manifestly distorted the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS