Cleary, Wachtell Develop $10.1B Data Center Co. Deal

By Benjamin Horney (November 15, 2021, 10:04 AM EST) -- Real estate investment trust American Tower will buy data center provider CoreSite for an enterprise value of about $10.1 billion, the companies said Monday, in an agreement built by respective legal advisers Cleary and Wachtell. The transaction calls for Boston-based American Tower Corp. to pick up Denver-based CoreSite Realty Corp. for $170 per share in cash, the companies said. The combination of the two companies stands to create a "differentiated, comprehensive and interconnected communications real estate platform optimally positioned to benefit from the convergence of wireline and wireless networks amid accelerating global 5G deployments," they said in a statement. Tom Bartlett,...

