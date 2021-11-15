6 Firms Build $15B Go-Private Deal For Data Center REIT

By Benjamin Horney (November 15, 2021, 7:39 AM EST) -- Private equity firms KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners are teaming to buy data center real estate investment trust CyrusOne for an enterprise value of roughly $15 billion, the companies said Monday, in an agreement constructed with help from six law firms. Under the terms of the all-cash transaction, KKR & Co. and GIP will pay $90.50 per share to take private CyrusOne Inc., according to a statement. That represents a premium of about 25% over CyrusOne's unaffected closing price on Sept. 27, the last trading day before there was speculation in the market about a potential sale of the company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS