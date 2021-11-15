US Co. Urges Probe Into 3 Countries' Rubber Imports

By Alyssa Aquino (November 15, 2021, 8:07 PM EST) -- A U.S. chemical company called on the U.S. Department of Commerce to investigate rubber imports from the Czech Republic, Russia and Italy, saying alleged dumping activities have forced it to sell its products at a loss. Lion Elastomers LLC accused producers from the three countries of selling emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, or ESBR — a rubber that is primarily used to make car tires, but is also used in conveyor belts, shoe soles and other items — at unfair prices in the U.S., calling on Commerce to issue anti-dumping tariffs between 25.87% and 67.87% on the imports. "The domestic industry's present financial...

