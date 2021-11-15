Attys Split On How To Reform Jury Selection In NJ

By Nick Muscavage (November 15, 2021, 4:12 PM EST) -- Peremptory challenges are the root of implicit bias in the jury selection process, and judiciary officials should explore limiting them as a way to reform voir dire, according to New Jersey Supreme Court Justice Barry T. Albin. Justice Albin was one of more than a half dozen attorneys and community leaders to speak at New Jersey's Judicial Conference on Jury Selection on Friday, the last day of the conference. The speakers testified on the ways they believe New Jersey's jury selection process could be reformed, and the debates largely centered around the use of peremptory challenges, which allow attorneys to exclude...

