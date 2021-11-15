High Court Again Rejects Bid To Block FCC's $6M Clawback

By Christopher Cole (November 15, 2021, 2:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday for the second time to weigh a Colorado telephone company's challenge to a Federal Communications Commission's clawback of more than $6 million in wrongly disbursed federal subsidies. In a scheduled order list, justices turned down certiorari for Blanca Telephone Co. without comment after the telecom had urged the high court to reject a Tenth Circuit panel ruling that upheld the FCC's decision to demand the return of funds plus interest and fees. "While we're disappointed that the Court declined to hear Blanca Telephone Company's case in which the FCC failed to cite a specific rule...

