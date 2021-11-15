UK Spells Out Deals Prone To National Security Reviews

By Bryan Koenig (November 15, 2021, 7:19 PM EST) -- United Kingdom officials published guidance on Monday to prepare businesses and investors for a major overhaul to reviews for deals and investments that could impact national security, laying out the criteria that mark whether a transaction counts under one of the 17 "sensitive areas" requiring notification to the government. When the National Security and Investment Act goes into effect Jan. 4, the U.K. government must be notified of certain deals, while it otherwise works under a voluntary merger notification regime. Failure to report deals in areas such as advanced materials and robotics, artificial intelligence, computing hardware, data infrastructure, defense, and space...

