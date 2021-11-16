Perkins Coie Relocates To New Digs In Chicago

By Emily Lever (November 16, 2021, 2:03 PM EST) -- Perkins Coie LLP on Monday moved its 250 Chicago employees to a new space in Chicago's downtown Loop, the firm announced. The Seattle-based Perkins Coie, which first ventured into Chicago in 2002 with a three-attorney team, will occupy three floors of a 57-floor skyscraper at 110 North Wacker Drive. The office represents an investment in the firm's tech, real estate and startup practices in the third-largest city in the U.S. "Perkins Coie's Chicago office is the firm's second largest and represents many of our leading practices," firmwide managing partner Bill Malley said in a statement. "The results we deliver for our...

