Leahy's Exit May Return Senate IP Control To PTAB Critics

By Dani Kass (November 15, 2021, 9:56 PM EST) -- When Sen. Patrick Leahy leaves the Senate in 2023, the intellectual property subcommittee will likely be left in the hands of two lawmakers who want to weaken the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, a swift turn from the departing leader's focus on giving it more power. Leahy — a Vermont Democrat who announced Monday he won't be running for reelection in 2022 — was the driving force behind the massive patent reform bill that created the PTAB, and as recently as September he introduced legislation to strengthen it. But now power will likely return to the subcommittee's former leaders, who think...

