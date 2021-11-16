Iowa Casino Operator Dealt Loss Over COVID-19 Coverage

By Ben Zigterman (November 16, 2021, 4:18 PM EST) -- An Iowa federal judge dismissed a COVID-19 coverage lawsuit from an Iowa casino operator, finding that its losses are economic, not physical, and so not covered by Zurich American Insurance Co. In granting Zurich's motion to dismiss the suit from Great River Entertainment, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Pratt also said Monday that the Eighth Circuit's decision in July in a similar suit is binding. "Under a plain and ordinary meaning analysis of the phrase 'direct physical loss of, or damage to property,' coverage is not extended to purely economic loss caused by or resulting from COVID-related government shutdown orders," Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS